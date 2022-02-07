Waldof Man Arrested for Weapons Violation, Resisting Arrest and Assaulting a Police Officer

On February 6, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of Esser Place in Waldorf for the report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

Upon making contact with the sole occupant of the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana and subsequently recovered suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun in the car.

During the arrest, the suspect assaulted the officers. Perry Mac Tart, Jr., 28 of Waldorf, was charged with transporting a loaded gun in his vehicle, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

Officer J. Halterman investigated.

