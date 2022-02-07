Police Arrest Bryans Road Man who Pointed Gun at Gas Station Employees

On January 28, 2022, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station located in the 6900 block of Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road for the report of a subject who pointed a gun at two employees before fleeing the store.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division investigated and on February 2, the suspect, Darius Javon Gaddis-Collins, 28 of Bryans Road, was identified, located and arrested.

He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of second degree assault, and a misdemeanor weapon violation.

Detective T. Gregory investigated.

