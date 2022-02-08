State Fire Marshal Investigating Possible Attempted Suicide / Arson at Take It Easy Campground in Callaway

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at approximately 8:55 a.m., police, firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, for the reported camper fire with subjects trapped.

Multiple 911 callers reported a camper was on fire, with one 911 caller reporting a female occupant was inside the residence and refusing to leave.

Firefighters from Valley Lee arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from the camper and found the occupant outside.

Before the arrival of First Responders, three witnesses/Good Samaritans ran into the camper and physically pulled the female subject outside. None of the three citizens reported any injuries.

The female who was inside the camper suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigation determined the woman used an accelerant to set the camper on fire and was inside the camper before the three citizens physically removed her. She made suicidal/self-harm statements while on the scene, and emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for her injuries, however, it was denied due to availability.

The adult female was transported to an area burn center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

