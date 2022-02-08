Washington D.C. Teen Arrested for Murder of 20-Year-Old Accokeek Man That Occurred in 2021

The Homicide Unit identified and charged the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Brandywine in December 2021. The suspect is 19-year-old Kevin Curtis Coleman of Washington, DC. He’s charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Blake White of Accokeek.

On December 16, 2021, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Stoney Creek Lane and Grayden Lane for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers observed that a car had collided into a home on Grayden Lane.

White was located inside of that car in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died the following day.

No one inside of the home was injured.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other and were involved in a dispute.

Coleman is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0058550.

