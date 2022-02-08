Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Waldorf Man for First Degree Assault, False Imprisonment

February 8, 2022

Kijuan Aaron Dorsey, 27 of Waldorf

On Friday February 4, 2022, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf for the report of an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival officers located the suspect, Kijuan Aaron Dorsey, 27 of Waldorf, standing outside of the apartment with a butcher knife in his hand.

Officers ordered Dorsey to drop the knife and he refused. Officer Nelson deployed his Taser and safely apprehended him.

Dorsey was charged with first and second degree assault and false imprisonment.

Officer M. Neel investigated.

