VIDEO: Hogan Awards Governors Citation to Crossing Guard Who Saved Cecil County Student from Being Struck by Vehicle

Governor Larry Hogan awarded a governor’s citation to Cpl. Annette Goodyear of Cecil County’s North East Police Department who saved a student from being hit by a car late last week.

Cpl. Goodyear, who has served as a crossing guard for 14 years, was assisting students across the street outside of North East Middle School in Cecil County.

In the middle of guiding a student through the crosswalk, she noticed an oncoming car speeding down the street. As she saw the car quickly approaching the crosswalk, Cpl. Goodyear quickly jumped into action and sacrificed herself by pushing the student to safety and took the full impact from the oncoming car.

A video of the incident captured Cpl. Goodyear in her bright orange crossing guard uniform being struck by the driver moments after she pushed the student to safety.

The student was unharmed and Cpl. Goodyear was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

