Police Recover Over 250 Pills Suspected to be CDS from Three St. Charles High School Students

On Monday, February 7, 2022, administrators at St. Charles High School received an anonymous tip that a student, or students were possibly in possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

The administrators, in conjunction with the School Resource Officer, initiated an investigation subsequently revealing three students in possession of over 250 pills believed to be CDS.

While the matter is being handled by school administration, the suspected CDS has been sent to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for further testing.

This investigation is ongoing. The CCSO encourages anyone with information to contact Corporal J. Thompson at 301-609-3282 or by email at [email protected] Tipsters that want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.