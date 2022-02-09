Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Students Compete in SkillsUSA Regional Competition

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students competed at the recent Southern Maryland SkillsUSA Regional competition winning 9 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze medals.
The event was hosted by Career and Technology Academy on February 5, 2022, where Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from the Calvert Career and Technology Academy in Calvert County, the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, and North Point High School in Charles County, and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in St. Mary’s County participated in the event.
SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure a skilled workforce. The organization serves more than 300,000 high school and college students, as well as professional members, nationwide. As part of the SkillsUSA program, students gain experiences in leadership, teamwork, citizenship, and character development. The organization focuses on quality of work, high ethical standards, superior work skills, lifelong education, and pride in the dignity of work.
SkillsUSA competitions showcase CTE students, involve industry professionals in evaluating student performance, and help to train students for the workforce. The philosophy of the competition is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance, and to train students for employer needs and future career goals.
Students who earn a gold, silver, or bronze medal will represent their respective CTE program at the SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference in April in Anne Arundel County.
The following Calvert County Public School students placed at the regional event:
AUTOMOTIVE SERVICE TECHNOLOGY
- Gold – Hutch Valentin
- Bronze – Callahan Fry
AUTOMOTIVE MAINTENANCE AND LIGHT REPAIR
- Bronze – Matthew Piriz
CARPENTRY
- Gold – Seth Robinson
- Silver – Jacob Brendlinger
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
- Gold – Gavin Santerre
- Silver – Katelynn Maguire
- Bronze – Steven Emeigh
CULINARY ARTS
- Bronze – Josh Magassouba
DIGITAL CINEMA (Team of 2)
- Silver – Jordan Nathan & Sammy Robinson
ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION WIRING
- Gold – Dennis Tice, Jr.
FIREFIGHTING
- Gold – Nicholas Boswell
- Silver – Jacob Scott
- Bronze – Joshua Pickerall
INTERNETWORKING
- Gold – Nick Harbaugh
- Bronze – Brennen McCorison
PLUMBING
- Gold – Jacob Bunnell
- Silver – Robert Phipps
SHEETMETAL
- Gold – Mike Burke
- Silver – Jacob Howes
- Bronze – Blake Baker
TEAMWORKS (Team of 4)
Gold
- Michael Cole Mathis
- Devin Mattingly
- Timmy O’Brien
- Heyden Phillips
Silver
- Matthew Davidson
- Mason Kidwell
- Gabriela Mejia Moran
- Will Walton