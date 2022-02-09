Maryland DNR Wildlife and Heritage Crew Rescue Injured Bald Eagle Found on Charles County Property

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, a Charles County resident reached out to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources when he received a package he didn’t order.

An injured bald eagle had perched on the rocking chair on his front porch and activated his doorbell camera. When he arrived home later the eagle was still in his front yard and unable to fly more than a few feet.

Wildlife and Heritage Response staff members Jane and Pauline arrived, the eagle was perched on the resident’s fence. They were able to capture the eagle and give it a brief exam.

The eagle was then transported, by fellow Response Technician Dillon, to TriState Bird Rescue for further evaluation and treatment!

Doorbell camera photo provided by Matthew and Leslie Daughhetee. Staff photo credited to Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

