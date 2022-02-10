Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Welcome Public Comments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Hunting Seasons

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Public Comment Forum

Welcome to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Services Proposed Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits online forum.

We are accepting comments on both the Proposed Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Bag limits for the 2022-23 hunting season as well as the Proposed Hunting and Trapping Seasons and Bag limits for the 2022-23 and the 2023-24 hunting seasons. Migratory Game Bird seasons and bag limits are reviewed every year and Hunting and Trapping seasons and bag limits are reviewed every two years. We will be posting comments received throughout the process however they will not be posted daily.

Please note that the Department does not have the authority to authorize additional Sunday hunting opportunities. We may only open those Sundays that are authorized by the legislature. If you are interested in expanding Sunday hunting opportunities, please reach out to you local legislative representative.

Migratory Game Birds For the 2022-23 Hunting Season

View the Migratory Game Bird Status and Proposed Seasons Presentation​.

View the Proposed Maryland Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Bag Limits for the 2022-23 Hunting Season.

Comment on the proposals

View comments made by others (beginning February 10, 2022)

Hunting and Trapping Regulation Proposals For the 2022-23 and 2023 -24 Hunting Season

View the Proposed Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits Presentation.

View the Hunting and Trapping Regulation Proposals for the 2022-23 and 2023 -24 Hunting Season.

​Comment on the proposals​

View comments made by others (beginning February 10, 2022)