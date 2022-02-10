Message from NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Regarding Traffic Delays Associated with CS-SC 22 Exercise

NAS Patuxent River and Mission Partner Personnel, During yesterday afternoon’s Solid Curtain 2022 antiterrorism exercise we saw a dramatic traffic backup. The delays were excessive and I own that. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused you or your families. In addition, we are reviewing our response plans to prevent such events with future exercises.

This annual exercise uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy Security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats. Because we “train like we fight,” FPCON elevations and gate closures during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain are not simulated.

Our Navy Security forces train and operate 365 days a year. This exercise provides our entire force the opportunity for dedicated training and a renewed focus on our force protection mission. We appreciate your support, especially for our armed sentries who stand the watch 24/7/365.

Fly Navy, CAPT John J. Brabazon, Commanding Officer, NAS Patuxent River.

An update was provided earlier this morning on Thursday, February 10 2022: traffic Update:

NAS Pax River Gates 2 and 3 will close at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 for incoming and outgoing traffic.

Gates 2 and 3 will re-open from 3 p.m.-6p.m. for outgoing traffic only.