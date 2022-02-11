Police Investigating Multiple Residences/Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Lexington Park, No Known Injuries Reported

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find multiple shell casings in the roadway of Spring Valley Drive between Pegg Road and Rosewood Drive.

Witnesses reported hearing at least two vehicles and multiple shots being fired in the area. One witness told police they heard multiple firearms being fired during the incident.

One 911 caller reported their vehicle was struck by the gunfire, and police met the victim at Wawa where offices found the vehicle was struck and damaged. A second 911 caller reported their vehicle was struck multiple times and police met the victim in Westbury, where officers found more than 5 shots struck and damaged the vehicle.

While investigating the area of Spring Valley Drive, officers located at least two residences with damage, with one house being occupied by three children that were almost struck when a bullet came through the residence.

No known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to assist.