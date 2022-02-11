One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, at approximately 8:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway into a utility pole.

Firefighters requested a medic unit and helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the elderly female to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation. SMECO and SHA responded to assist with traffic control and replace damaged property.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


