Police Investigating One Shot in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, at approximately 9:19 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21600 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim with one gunshot wound to the upperbody.

Police found at least two bullet holes in the victims vehicle, and five shell casings in the roadway near Midway Drive and Great Mills Road.

The victim stated they were on Great Mills Road near CVS and Midway Drive when they were shot.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was a blue or dark blue passenger vehicle that was occupied by three or four males. The vehicle was also captured on area security cameras fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.