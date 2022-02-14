Police in Charles County Arrest 28-Year-Old Drug Dealer and Recover a Handgun After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On February 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and St. Charles Parkway, in Waldorf, after a computer check revealed the registration plates on the vehicle were suspended.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was detected.

Officers recovered approximately 31 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm firearm from inside the car.

The driver, David Leroy Gray III, 28, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, traffic violations, and other related charges.

On February 11th, a judge ordered Gray can be released from the detention center on the condition he obtain electronic monitoring.

The investigation is continuing.