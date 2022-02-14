La Plata Police Department Honors Sheriff Troy Berry as Local Community Difference Makers During Black History Month

The La Plata Police Department Honors Local Community Difference Makers During Black History Month: LPPD honors Sheriff Troy Berry.

Sheriff Berry who, in 2014, was elected as the first African American to ever serve as Charles County sheriff in the agency’s 356-year history. He was re-elected Sheriff in 2018.

In addition to being the first elected African American to lead CCSO, he has accomplished a lot in his 30 years in law enforcement. He began his career on the road in the Patrol Division. Sheriff Berry later served as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, where he investigated crimes ranging from theft to homicide and also served as a hostage negotiator. He led the Patrol Division as a Supervisor and later as a Commander, and also commanded the Agency’s Internal Affairs Section. In 2015, he graduated from the National FBI Academy.

Sheriff Berry has served as the president of the Maryland Sheriffs Association and the chairperson of the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions.

LPPD salutes and thanks Sheriff Berry for his longstanding partnership with the men and women of the La Plata Police Department.