La Plata Police Department Honors Mike Moses as Local Community Difference Maker During Black History Month

The La Plata Police Department Honors Local Community Difference Makers During BlackHistoryMonth: LPPD honors Mr. Mike Moses.

Mr. Moses served in the U.S. Navy, USS John F. Kennedy CAV 67 during the Viet Nam and Med-East Crisis (Broken Arrow) epoch.

Mr. Moses retired after (41years) of service (Computer/Microsoft Specialist) from the Federal Government and nowadays maintains an active role throughout the Southern Maryland Tri-county as Veteran Service Officer and Advocate.

Currently, Mr. Moses is an active life member with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disable American Veterans (DAV), and National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS) and American Legion; all as a Veteran Service Officer (VSO) and served as past President of the Veterans Organization of the College of Southern (CSM). Mr. Moses conducts weekly VSO duties at the Prince Georges County Vet Center, ReMax Building, Tri-County area and Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living.

As previous President of the CSM Veterans Organization Moses was instrumental in the creation of the Veterans Lounge (2015), La Plata, MD Campus, combined with Veteran developmental classes (Math, English, and Criminology) for veterans to be instructed by veteran CSM instructors.

Mr. Moses was elected to serve on the World War I Commission (2016-2019) by Governor Larry Hogan due to his Veteran historical studies and presentations involving Tri-County local veteran’s participation during the War of 1812. Moreover, he was chosen by Congressman Steny Hoyer’s Office to serve on the annual U.S. Service (Naval, Army, Air Force, Merchant and Marines) annual Academy Showcase review board since 2012 to present date.

As Commander, Southern Maryland NABVETS Chapter #96 since 2013, Moses asserts a working partnership with Charles County Workforce Development, Southern Maryland Independent Living, Lifestyles, Three Oaks, Battle Buddies, Hospice, Help You Too, Tri-County Council and many other organizations throughout Southern Maryland.

This paved the way in sharing veteran community outreach with the following activities as a volunteer:

Operation Pledge to Vets Conference

Andrews Air Force Base Joint Summit Job Fair

Maryland Legislation Defense Force (National Harbor) Forum

Annual Triple Nickle’s 555 /Tuskegee Airman Ceremony

Annual Buffalo Soldier Ball

Maryland Wounded Warriors Assembly and Workshop

Energetics Veteran Job Fair

Tri-County Veterans Council Quarterly meeting

TEDCO” BWI Airport Linthicum MD Veteran seminar

Annual Life Styles, Point of Change for Homeless Veterans

Annual Winter Haven for Homeless Veterans (DC, Virginia, Maryland)

College of Southern Maryland Veteran Transition Center

Annual DAV Demarr Chapter Legislation Chairman Southern MD

NAACP, Charles County Branch

As one of the original Veterans Memorial Museum Board members located in the old Glasva Elementary School, Newburg, MD, Mr. Moses assisted Help You Too Non-profit Organization with Museum grant(s) that provided the supplies to carpentry, electrical and demolition of room walls, floors and ceilings.

Mr. Moses was later elected as 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the Museum Multimedia committee. He labors with Multimedia afforded him his own talk show “Vet Talks” and the opportunity to take part in the 2016 Annapolis Film Festival due to his Museum documentary pertaining to the grand opening of the Charles County Veterans Memorial Museum.

Recently, Mr. Moses was elected NABVets Maryland State Command Council Commander (Maryland, District of Columbia, Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina, and Baltimore) and Vice-Chair for the State of Maryland NAACP Arm Service Committee.

Currently, Mr. Moses is working on several documentaries such as African American Soldiers participation: War 1812, Triple Nickle’s (555), World War I and the Charles County (1917) Negro Baseball Leagues. Recently Moses research on the War 1812 findings landed him in the Veteran’s Memorial Museum for public display.

Mr. Moses is a true community difference maker. The members of LPPD salute Mr. Moses during #BlackHistoryMonth.