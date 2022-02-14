St. Mary’s County Students Invited to Participate in National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week Initiative

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) invite local students from 6th to 12th grade to submit videos of their questions about drugs, including alcohol in anticipation of National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week. A local expert will record responses to selected questions. All submissions will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.

The deadline for submissions is February 21, 2022. Video questions and answers will be compiled into a single video released during National Drug & Alcohol Fact Week, March 21st – 27th. Parental consent will be needed for students under 18 years of age. Directions for video submission are available at smchd.org/ndafw

National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week®, or NDAFW, is an annual, week-long health observance that highlights community work to educate youth about the science of drug use and addiction and to support drug prevention. NDAFW brings together scientists, students, educators, healthcare providers, and community partners to encourage a better understanding of substance misuse and its impact in local communities.

“Our local health department and public school system have a long-standing partnership to prevent substance misuse in our youth,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “This video Q&A gives our young people a chance to creatively voice their questions, understand better the science behind drugs, and be more empowered to make safer, healthier choices as they navigate adolescence.”

“It is incredibly important that we address the questions students have and provide information about the dangers of substance misuse. We are grateful for the partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department in providing this educational outreach to our students and community,” said Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

To learn more about NDAFW and how to participate, please visit smchd.org/ndafw. For questions, please contact SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 or via email to [email protected]