Team Applications Open for Calvert County Parks & Recreation Spring Softball Leagues

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) is pleased to announce it will accept team applications for the new Men’s Spring Softball League now through Friday, April 8. The newly-formed league will begin play the week of April 18. Registration fee is $650 per team and games are played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

CCPR will accept team applications for the Women’s Spring Softball League beginning Monday, March 28 through Friday, May 13. The league will begin play the week of May, 26. Registration fee per team is $500.

The fees for both leagues includes a regular round robin schedule, game balls, scorebooks, an end-of-season double-elimination tournament and team awards for the first and second place finishers.

For more information, contact the Office of Sports, Community and Well-being by email at [email protected].

