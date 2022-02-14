Calvert County Public Schools Announces Graduation Plans for the Class of 2022

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) confirmed dates and locations to celebrate graduation for the Class of 2022. A graduation survey was sent to all seniors to elicit their input about the ceremonies regarding graduation preferences and venue.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, the Superintendent, said, “We are excited as a system to celebrate the Class of 2022 accomplishments together this year. It is important for our students, parents, and school community to commemorate this event with everyone in attendance.”

High school graduations will be held on June 1, 2022, and June 2, 2022, at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The specific dates and times for all four high schools are listed below:

June 1, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., Patuxent High School, and 7:30 p.m., at the Huntingtown High School

June 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., Northern High School, and 7:30 p.m., at the Calvert High School

June 1 and 2 are 2-hour early dismissal days for Calvert County Public Schools. Each school will share specific graduation information with their seniors in early March.

Calvert County Public Schools will follow all COVID guidelines as directed by the Show Place Arena.