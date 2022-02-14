Police Arrest, Charge 18-Year-Old in Connection of Murder in Bowie

The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the City of Bowie in early January. The suspect is 18-year-old Nekole Sanders of Bowie. He’s charged with murdering 24-year-old Eugene Kelly Gray of Bowie.

On January 9, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., patrol officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to the 15400 block of Empress Way for the report of a shooting.

The decedent was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other. The motive remains under investigation.

Sanders is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur within the City of Bowie.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0001161.