Charles County Youth Orchestra Holds First Concert Since 2020 on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Waldorf

Charles County Youth Orchestra, Osman Kivrak, Director with Encore Band, Takako Mato, Director; Encore Strings, Krisztina Noble, Director; and Prelude Strings, Teri Lazar, Director presents a Winter Concert on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., and will be held at the Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Rd, Waldorf, MD.

Conducted by Teri Lazar, Prelude Strings; Krisztina Noble, Encore Strings; Takako Mato, Encore Band, and Osman Kivrak, Charles County Youth Orchestra, the program will feature the winner of CCYO’s 2021 Concerto Competition, Esther Bonney, performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto #4. Other works on the program include the Italian Symphony by Mendelssohn, “An American in Paris” by George Gershwin and as well as popular works for strings and band.

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

Live performances in 2021 by CCYO have included an outdoor orchestra concert, a Concerto Competition concert and six chamber music concerts at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, MD and Christ Church, La Plata.

In 2020, during the pandemic, CCYO and its ensembles were very busy: they completed eight online orchestra concerts, performance labs once per month, and five master classes with world class artists from the Pittsburgh Symphony, Colorado Symphony, United States Marine Band, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, the Charles County Charitable Trust and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata as well as generous donations from individuals.

