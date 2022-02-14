Police Arrests Two Teens and Recover Two Handguns After Foot Chase in Lexington Park

On Friday, February 11, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division were in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, and observed a drug transaction involving armed individuals.

When approached by deputies, numerous individuals fled on foot, and one vehicle involved fled the area. Deputies pursued the individuals on foot through the neighborhood and two were located and subsequently taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as Zahlir Daylin Gantt, age 19 of Lexington Park and Jontae Lamont Proctor, age 18 of Leonardtown.

A search of the area where Gantt and Proctor were taken into custody yielded two handguns. A jacket was also recovered which contained a handgun magazine.

Gantt and Proctor were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun on Person

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Illegal Possession Ammunition