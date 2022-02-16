Police in Calvert County Make Arrest in Armed Bank Robbery in Dunkirk

UPDATE 2/15/2022: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with the armed bank robbery which took place on February 14, 2022 in Dunkirk.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Craig Steven Best, 56 of Mechanicsville, as the individual responsible for the armed robbery at PNC Bank located at 10690 Town Center Blvd., in Dunkirk.

On Feb. 15, 2022, detectives located Best and he was taken into custody without incident.

Best was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault-1st Degree

Assault-2nd Degree

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Felony.

Best is currently incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.



2/14/2022: On February 14, 2022 at approximately 3:25 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the PNC Bank inside the Giant Food Store located at 10690 Town Center Blvd, Dunkirk, for the reported armed bank robbery.

Investigation revealed a male suspect approached the teller, displayed a handgun, announced a robbery and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a bald white male, approximately 5’10” tall and 215lbs, with blue eyes. He was wearing a surgical mask, gray hooded sweatshirt with a small design on the left chest, dark-colored pants, and tan work boots.

All citizens are to treat this individual as armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this subject or crime is asked to contact Detective Rector at [email protected]. Please refer to case # 22-7873

