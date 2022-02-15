UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured After Being Struck by Stolen Vehicle Driven by a Juvenile

UPDATE 2/15/2022: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following.

On February 14, 2022, shortly after 7 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau received a lookout for two vehicles traveling southbound on Rt. 4 thru Dunkirk at speeds of 100+ MPH, weaving in and out of traffic, passing on the shoulder, running red lights with zero regard for the citizens in our community.

During the attempted apprehension, one of the drivers attempted to elude a traffic stop in the area of Broomes Island Road. The suspect crossed over the median, struck a light pole, and ultimately struck DFC Idol’s marked patrol vehicle which also contained his K9 partner.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a juvenile, was immediately apprehended and taken into custody.

The second driver fled up an embankment prior to Broomes Island Road, traveled through a field into the wooded area near Yoes Corner Lane in St. Leonard. The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle and fled into the woods where a foot chase ensued.

Deputies apprehended the juvenile suspect in the 3000 block of Blackberry Lane in Prince Frederick, MD.

Investigation revealed the two juveniles were both operating stolen vehicles and were in possession of stolen property. Both juveniles from Baltimore, MD are facing theft, numerous traffic charges along with Second-Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

DFC. Idol was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma for injuries received and has since been released. K-9 Stryker was uninjured.

“This is the second incident this year where unlicensed, juvenile drivers have attempted to drive stolen vehicles recklessly through our county. We will always consider our citizens safety when pursuing these individuals and fortunately our deputies are trained to end these pursuits and apprehend the suspects quickly.” – Sheriff Mike Evans



