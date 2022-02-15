UPDATE: Missing 71-year-Old Man From Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Has Been Safely Located

UPDATE: Mr. Bland has been safely located. Thank you for your assistance.

2/14/2022: First Responders from St. Mary’s County and Charles County are currently searching for 71-year-old Gailliard Hunt Bland 3rd, black male approximately 6’3, 150 lbs., last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap with a blue jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes, he has brown prescription glasses.

Last seen around 12:30 this afternoon (Monday, February 14, 2022) leaving the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home on foot. He reportedly has serious medical conditions.

Charles County units are responding and have bloodhounds to assist. Citizens are asked to stay away from the wooded area to avoid interference with the dogs search.

Sheriff’s Office released the following. “The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person: Gailliard Hunt Bland 3rd, 71y/o black male. Last seen: Charlotte Hall Veterans Home on 02/14/22 at 1230 hours. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Gailliard Bland, please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.”

