Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

On Monday, February 14, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with the operator semi-conscious.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the operator not breathing.

Officers removed the driver from the vehicle and started CPR.

Emergency medical personnel administered one dose of Naloxone (Narcan) and one shock from an AED/Defibrillator, and continued CPR.

The adult victim was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress, where they were pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

