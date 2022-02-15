Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Chief and Life Member B. Kennedy Abell Jr.

It is with deepest sympathy that the membership of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and it’s Auxiliary announce the passing of Past Chief B. Kennedy Abell Jr.

Kennedy recently celebrated his 77th year as a member of the department and over his many years of service held all leadership and operational position in the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. He served as President of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association in 1960 and was inducted into SMVFA Hall of Fame in 1987.

He attended the Maryland State Firemen’s Association every year since 1949 and always looked forward to Ocean City Convention. On October 12, 2020, the department dedicated “Squad 1” a 2017 Seagrave Marauder Rescue Squad in his name. A regular at visiting the station, he will be greatly missed and his dedication to the fire service will never be forgotten.

Arrangement for Kennedy’s life celebration will be announced at a later date.