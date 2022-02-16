St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – February 15, 2022

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Following the invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the consent agenda, the Commissioners recognized the retirement of Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett. Dr. Bridgett was the County Administrator from 2013 until her retirement Feb. 1, 2022.

The Commissioners held a Public Hearing for the Department of Land Use & Growth Management to receive comments on a request to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for new uses Solar, Major and Solar, Minor.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval to amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map and Zoning Map to change the Land Use Map category from Rural Preservation to Residential Mixed-use and Zoning Map from Rural Preservation to Residential Mixed-use for the properties located at 23595 Pike Lane and 23556 Three Notch Road, Hollywood.

The Commissioners denied a request to amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map and Zoning Map for property located at 29871 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, to change the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map category from Mixed-use Moderate Intensity and Residential Mixed-use to entirely Mixed-use Moderate Intensity and Zoning Map of the split-zoned property from Residential Mixed-use and Town Center Mixed-use to entirely Town Center Mixed-use.



The Sheriff’s Office received approval to submit for three Maryland Highway Safety grants totaling $23,500. The funds will go toward speed enforcement distracted and impaired driving initiatives.

Michael Blackwell, Director St. Mary’s County Libraries, provided the semiannual brief to the Commissioners detailing services and programs offered in the county’s library system.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Recreation and Parks to accept the Childcare Stabilization Fund Grant Award, from the Maryland State Department of Education, for $84,650. The grant will assist with operating costs for the School Age Care program currently operating at Hollywood Recreation Center, Evergreen Elementary, Duke Elementary, Lettie Dent Elementary and Chesapeake Public Charter School.

The Department of Economic Development requested and received approval for Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreements with Osprey Property Company II LLC for the Admiral’s Landing affordable housing project located in Great Mills.

The Commissioners agreed to renew the SOMD Seaplanes, LLC lease agreement for office space within the Captain Walter Francis Duke Terminal Building at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

An extension to an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the County Commissioners for Calvert County for the disposal of solid waste at the Appeal Landfill was approved.

The Commissioners approved the employment contract for the new Director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation.

Catherine Pratson, Acting Co-County Administrator and Director of Human Resources, briefed the Commissioners on Personnel Policy Manual updates and received approval to add and implement the revisions.

The Commissioners next business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building. Due to the Presidents Day holiday, there will be no meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel