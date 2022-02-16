Chaney Enterprises Plans Apprenticeship Program and New Jobs in Anne Arundel County





Chaney Enterprises, a family-owned concrete and construction materials company, has announced plans to expand its workforce in Anne Arundel County and provide a new apprenticeship program within the company. Chaney Enterprises anticipates adding more than 50 new jobs over the next few years.

At its January 2022 meeting, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council approved Chaney Enterprises’ new Registered Apprenticeship program. Apprenticeships are full-time careers that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction that allow apprentices to earn while they learn. Chaney Enterprises’ program is for the occupation of Concrete Driver Professional and includes 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning and 320 hours of Related Instruction over one year. Adopting the apprenticeship model will allow Chaney Enterprises to upskill newly-hired drivers.

“We’re thrilled to support Chaney Enterprises in its efforts to expand in Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With help from several state programs, the company will be able to grow its existing workforce and train incoming employees with the hands-on experience needed to succeed. We look forward to seeing the company’s success shine in the state for years to come.”

With its plans to add new jobs in Maryland, the company has submitted a letter of intent to utilize the More Jobs for Marylanders program, as well as the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit, both administered by the Maryland Department of Commerce. The More Jobs for Marylanders program incentivizes new and existing manufacturers to create new jobs in the state, and to non-manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland Opportunity Zones. The More Jobs for Marylanders Act 3.0 (Senate Bill 391/House Bill 418) was recently introduced by Governor Larry Hogan to extend the successful program for an additional five years through 2027.



“Chaney Enterprises is thrilled to have the support of Governor Hogan, his administration, and the Departments of Labor and Commerce in approving our apprenticeship program. We are honored to have this approval and ensure we are doing all we can to provide great career opportunities for the many deserving residents of Maryland,” said CEO Francis Hall Chaney III. “Chaney Enterprises believes in training, and through this approved apprenticeship program we will have the unique ability to prepare our team members of the future for maximum success. We look forward to combining our passion for the construction materials business with the passion of Maryland’s strong workforce to ensure shared prosperity for future generations.”

To assist with the expansion, the company met jointly with the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Department of Labor, as well as Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation to discuss resources available to help with its growth efforts. The company also had discussions with Anne Arundel Community College for workforce training purposes.

“Maryland’s Registered Apprenticeship system has continued to grow and diversify during the Hogan Administration,” said Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. “This growth has included the approval of new apprenticeship programs in the Transportation and Logistics industry, as exemplified by Chaney Enterprises. This new program will allow Chaney Enterprises to build its workforce while apprentices learn and earn in the workplace.”

“Chaney Enterprises is a prime example of a company dedicated to growing its workforce and doing business in Maryland,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “By working together with our economic development partners, we were able to pull our resources and support this local business’ expansion efforts in the state. Thank you to the entire Chaney team for once again investing in your employees and providing great jobs for Maryland residents.”

