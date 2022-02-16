Narcotic Detectives Execute Search Warrant and Arrest Drug Dealer, Recover Cocaine and Firearm

On Friday, February 11, 2022, at 5:44 a.m., members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant in the 100 block of Woodland Drive in Indian Head related to an ongoing drug distribution case.

Detectives recovered crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm firearm.

The suspect, Lonnie Edward Wills, 36, of Indian Head is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Wills was charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of a firearm due to felony conviction, drug trafficking, and other related charges.

On February 14, a judge ordered Wills be held at the detention center on a $25,000 bond. Members of the CCSO Emergency Services Team, CCSO K-9, and the DEA assisted with the search warrant. The investigation is continuing.

