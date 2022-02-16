Charles County Students Place at Regional SkillsUSA Event and Advance to State Championship

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students earned medals in the recent regional SkillsUSA competition and advance to the state championship set for April 1 and 2. Career and Technology Education (CTE) students from North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center compete annually in the event.

Each year, the state championship showcases more than 1,000 Maryland CTE students who compete in over 90 skilled, occupationally related and leadership events. The first-place winners qualify to represent Maryland at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) the week of June 20-25.

The following students placed at the regional event:

Advertising Design

· Alena Gray, North Point, senior, gold medal; and

· Arielle Bruce, North Point, senior, silver medal.

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair

· Christopher Blackwell, North Point, sophomore, gold medal; and

· Jordan Kassem, Stethem, junior, silver medal.

Automotive Service Technology

· Nathanial Grapes, Stethem, senior, silver medal.

Crime Scene Investigation

· Alejandra Luna, North Point, sophomore, gold medal;

· Kelsea Misko, North Point, senior, gold medal;

· Aubrey Quiambao, North Point, sophomore, gold medal;

· Janiella Batin, North Point, freshman, silver medal;

· Aaliyah Davis, North Point, sophomore, silver medal; and

· Emma Everett, North Point, senior, silver medal.

Culinary Arts

· Steven Tran, North Point, senior, gold medal; and

· Jayla Smiley, North Point, senior, silver medal.

Electrical Construction Wiring

· Marcos Elias-Galan, North Point, senior, silver medal; and

· Victor Pena, North Point, junior, bronze medal.

First AID/CPR

· Nevaeh Kendall, Stethem, junior, silver medal.

Internetworking

· Amulya Akula, North Point, junior, silver medal.