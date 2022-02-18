Westlake High School Student Charged with Distribution of Marijuana

February 18, 2022

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., PFC S. Douglas, School Resource Officer at Westlake High School, observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction between two students during school hours.

Further investigation revealed the students were in possession of the suspected marijuana and a large amount of currency.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was consulted and the juvenile who made the sale, a 16-year-old male, was charged with distribution of marijuana on a Juvenile Offense Report, and the student who made the purchase, a 15-year-old male, was cited with possession of marijuana.

Both students were released to their parents.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Douglas at 301-932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

