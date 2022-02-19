Infant Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Drives Into Apartment Building in Lexington Park

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 21674 Susan Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle was inside the apartment building, and one child was trapped underneath of the vehicle, however, the child was freed prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle partially inside of the structure with one occupant inside of the vehicle that was semi-conscious.

Firefighters from Bay District responded and removed one male from the vehicle and he was later transported to an area hospital.



A 9-month old girl and her mother were injured after the vehicle crashed thru the structure. The mother was reported to have minor cuts and bruises along with injuries to her face from debris.

The child was located in a crib that was underneath of the vehicle and multiple pieces of concrete and debris were located in the crib.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood and transported the mother and child to an area pediatric trauma center for pre-cautionary reasons.

The owner of the vehicle was located at the scene and told police he left the vehicle running with it occupied by a female passenger while he went into his apartment, and stated he didn’t know what occurred that lead to the collision while he was inside of his apartment.

The owner of the vehicle was taken into police custody on the scene. The adult male occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital and he was later taken into police custody. The female occupant was not found.

Impairment is suspected at this time. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

