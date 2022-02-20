Six Injured After Two Vehicle Collision in California

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at approximately 3:43 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with two subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find to vehicles in the roadway with no entrapment.

Emergency medical personnel transported six victims to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 50 minutes to assist with traffic control and cleanup.

