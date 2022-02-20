Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Fort Washington

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash early Saturday. The deceased driver is 44-year-old Olando Bharat of Fort Washington.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to Old Fort Road at Old Palmer Road for a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the only occupant in the car.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was travelling eastbound on Old Fort Road, when for reasons now under investigation, his car exited the roadway and ultimately struck a pole.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0007007.