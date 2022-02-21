No Injuries Reported After Large Brush Fire in Mechanicsville

UPDATE: 2/20/2022 @ 8:00 p.m., No injuries reported. Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry responded to the scene to assist.

The fire was caused by a homeowner who was clearing a field/plot of land, and argued with firefighters upon their arrival stating it was under control.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist firefighters and made contact with the subject who was told to not interfere with firefighting operations.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours and 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, it is unknown if any property was damaged or destroyed by the fire.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.



On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at approximately 5:23 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville and Seventh District responded to the 27200 block of Bosse Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported large outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large fire that was spreading into the woods. Firefighters reported the fire was approximately 2 acres and growing, and requested additional units.

Hughesville and Leonardtown was alerted to respond.

Firefighters are currently operating in the area of James Road, Ruffner Lane, Yowaiski Mill Road, and Thompson Corner Road. Please use caution in the area, expect fire and rescue units and smoke in the area.

Police have been requested as one homeowner is arguing with firefighters.

