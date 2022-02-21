Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past President and Life Member Thomas A. Pilkerton

It is with the deepest sympathy the membership of the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Inc. and Auxiliary announce the passing of Past President Thomas A. Pilkerton, fondly known by all his friends, family, and work colleagues at the R.E. Michel Company as “Andy”.

Andy was a Life Member of our department dedicating over 33 years of faithful service. During his tenure, he held various leadership and operational positions within the department. Specifically, Andy joined the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Inc., formerly known as the Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department in 1971.

Andy served our department as our longest-running President from 1974 to 1980, and again from 1982 to 1994, totaling 18 years of dedicated service to our organization. Between his Presidential runs, Andy served as our EMS Rescue Captain in 1981.

Not only was Andy dedicated to our department, but he also continued his public service through the Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS Associations by holding positions within both organizations. Andy could be described as a trend sitter as he and many other volunteers helped mold the Fire and EMS services in Charles County to what it is today.

Past President of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association 1976, 1985-1987

Past President of the Charles County Assoc. of Emergency Medical Services 1974-1975, 1982-1984

Chairman of the Charles County Board of Fire and Rescue

Andy will be greatly missed and his dedication to the Fire & EMS service will never be forgotten.

Funeral arrangements are below.

Funeral, Friday 02/25/22, leaving Arehart-Echols Funeral Home in La Plata, MD @ 08:30 am with an escort by the Cobb Island

Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Inc. to Holy Ghost Catholic Church (15848 Rock Point Road Newburg, MD).

The Family will receive friends on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 am at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with

Firemen’s Prayers at 11:00 am followed by Catholic mass.

Interment will follow at the Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery, Swan Point Road.

Repass will be at the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Inc. located at 17069 Cobb Island Road Cobb Island, MD.

Participating Fire and EMS Departments are to contact Past Chief James C. Jackson at 301-542-3476.

