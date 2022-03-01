UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Striking Gas Pump at Great Mills Sheetz

UPDATE 3/1/2022: Eric Tyrone Baker Jr., age 26 of Mechanicsville, arrested by Deputy Fleenor #388 and charged with the following.

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

POSSESSING SUSPENDED LIC.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

Baker was released on his own recognizance less than 48 hours of his arrest.

2/21/2022: On Monday, February 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sheetz located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unresponsive.

The 911 caller reported a vehicle had struck a gas pump with the operator unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the vehicle had reversed into a gas pump causing minor damage.

The operator of the vehicle told firefighters he had no injuries and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and administered field sobriety tests on the scene, where police later determined the operator was impaired.

The male was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported and only minor damages were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

