No Injuries Reported After Livestock/Equipment Barn Catches Fire in Mechanicsville

February 21, 2022

On Tuesday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 1:50 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hollywood responded to 26151 Yowaiski Mill Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported building on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire throughout a livestock/equipment barn.

Engine 23 laid a supply line over 800 feet to the scene. Over 40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately an hour and 30 minutes.

Units operated for roughly 2 hours before returning back to service.

No injuries were reported, and all livestock was accounted for.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.


