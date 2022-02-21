No Injuries Reported After Garage Fire in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Valley Lee, Seventh District, and Mechanicsville responded to the 22300 block of Colton Street in Leonardtown, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached two car garage with smoke showing.

8 firefighters from Leonardtown responded and deployed one handline to extinguish debris and equipment that was in the garage on fire, which was caused by a gas heater.

All crews except for Hollywood and Leonardtown were placed back in service.

Units operated on the scene for roughly 1 hour.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

