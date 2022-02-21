La Plata Police Department Unveils New Autism Awareness Vehicle in Partnership with Pathfinders for Autisms





The La Plata Police Department (LPPD) unveiled its autism awareness vehicle at the Pathfinders for Autisms Offices. LPPD’s team, including Mayor Jeannine James, and joined by members of Pathfinders for Autism staff, members of the Baltimore County Police Department, and former Baltimore Oriole BJ Surhoff!

The purpose of LPPD’s autism awareness vehicle is not only to raise awareness about autism but to ensure members of our community with developmental and intellectual disabilities know they’re a valued part of our community!

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Police Department and Pathfinders for Autisms.

