La Plata Police Department Honors Sergeant Ricky Fields for Black History Month

The La Plata Police Department Honors Local Community Difference Makers During #BlackHistoryMonth: LPPD honors one of its own, Sergeant Ricky Fields.

Sergeant Ricky Fields is a retired Chief Petty Officer from the United States Coast Guard. Dedicating 21-years of service to the United States Armed Forces, Corporal Fields’ last duty-station was the National Capital Regional Air Defense Command (CRADC). The CRADC is responsible for safeguarding and securing the fly-zone over the Washington Metropolitan Region. His primary duty was a senior communication officer and project manager.

Upon retirement, Sergeant Fields began serving the citizens of La Plata as a patrol and mountain bike officer. He excels in the area of community policing, oftentimes checking in and looking after La Plata’s youngest and oldest residents. Sergeant Fields has arranged bike rodeos for the youngsters and Coffee with a Cop with the senior communities. Ricky can be seen routinely walking through the Town’s assisted living facilities and senior communities checking in on individuals who have no loved ones in the area. He often takes time to educate seniors on the most recent telephone and internet scams to ensure they are not victimized.

Sergeant Fields was raised in Albany, Georgia. He attended Dougherty Comprehensive High School where he graduated on a Saturday and reported to boot camp on Monday. Corporal Fields holds an associate degree in Business Administration from American Inter-Continental University.

Sergeant Fields has dedicated his life to serving his nation and community, striving to make everywhere he has called home a better place. Daily he strives to make La Plata a better place to live, work, and shop. The men and women of the La Plata Police Department Salutes Sergeant Ricky Fields and appreciate his dedication to the department and community.

