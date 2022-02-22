Candidate Filing Deadline Extended for 2022 Primary Election

The Calvert County Board of Elections announces that the deadline to file as a candidate for the 2022 Primary Election has been extended to Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9 p.m.

The Calvert County Board of Elections office will remain open on March 22 until 9 p.m. The office will be closed on Monday Feb. 21, 2022, in observance of Presidents Day, and will observe normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on the original candidate filing deadline of Feb. 22, 2022.

Prior to filing, the candidate should make sure they have established a candidate campaign committee and have completed the appropriate financial disclosure for the office they seek. Certain financial disclosures must be notarized beforehand.

Candidate packets with the necessary paperwork to file candidacy are available at the Election Board office, located at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.

Maryland’s 2022 Primary Election will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visit www.elections.maryland.gov to register to vote, look up voter information, request a ballot, become an election judge and find more information about the 2022 Primary Election.