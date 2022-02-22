CSM Closes BU Building at La Plata Campus to Repair Heating System, 16 Classes Will Be Relocated

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces it has closed the Business Building (BU) at its La Plata Campus to begin repairs to the hot water boiler loop piping that serves the building. Employees and classes will be relocated during maintenance work, which could take up to three weeks.

In addition, the heat will be turned off this evening in the BU, Administration Building (AD), the Campus Center (CC) and Center for Business and Industry (BI) while initial repairs get underway. The AD, CC and BI buildings will remain open during normal business hours. The heat will be restored to these buildings Thursday afternoon. Faculty, staff, and students who remain in those buildings are encouraged to dress appropriately.

Students who have classes in the BU Building – 16 classes are impacted – will be notified by their professors where their classes will be held while the BU Building is closed. Faculty and staff who have offices in the BU Building should discuss office access, relocation and telework options with their supervisor.

The CSM Facilities Management team discovered a leak in the central campus heating system that is warmed by a hot water boiler loop (non-domestic water) last week when steam was seen reaching the surface of the ground near the north entrance to the BU Building. Further inspections this morning allowed CSM to isolate the leak and start fixing the problem this afternoon.