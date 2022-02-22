Plans for New Charles County Public Library in La Plata Announced

In the shadow of the more than 56-year-old La Plata library, the Town of La Plata Council voted to approve a lease for a new library in La Plata with Charles County. The Town approval comes after last week’s approval by the Charles County Board of Commissioners. The County will build the new library on land owned by the Town at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Talbot Street.

“I expect the fully reinvented space to be a significant community and learning center for all, and I am excited at last to share this amazing project, especially as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year,” Executive Director of the library, KennethWayne Thompson, said of the announcement.

Charles County Public Library hired consulting firm OrangeBoy, Inc. to conduct a study on library usage in La Plata. The study found that the La Plata Branch logged more than 568,000 visits during the 2017 fiscal year, an increase of almost 20 percent from the previous year. The study also found that a population growth of five percent could be anticipated in La Plata during the next five years, putting even more strain on its dated facility.

“The County, Town and library leaders collaborated to find the ideal location to serve the public because our residents deserve a modern library to meet 21st century learning, reading and research needs,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, Esq. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with the Town of La Plata to benefit the growing number of citizens using the public library, in this highly accessible location.”

“We have been talking about a new library for many years, so we are thrilled to have found the right location and come to an agreement with Charles County to finally bring this new public amenity to our residents,” added Jeannine James, Town of La Plata Mayor. “We greatly appreciate the County’s partnership on this important community asset, which ensures our Town remains highly walkable.”

The new library will be approximately 28,000-square-feet, with the exact specifications and facility features to be outlined once design plans are approved in 2022. County and town officials expect to gather public input on the final library design.