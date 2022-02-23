No Injuries Reported and One Dog Saved After House Fire in Mechanicsville, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to the 28900 block of Livingston Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller reported they were not on the scene, and stated they received a call reporting their home was on fire, one dog was reported trapped in the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from first and second floor with extensions to a nearby camper.

Firefighters made an interior attack and found fire on both floors, a primary and secondary search of the residence yielded negative results, crews reported the canine, named Duke, was able to escape!

More than 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes. Personnel operated on the scene for over two hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and SMECO responded to the scene to assist.

No known injuries were reported.

Details and information to assist and donate to the family displaced by this incident will be added when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

