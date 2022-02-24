One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in La Plata

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 7415 Crain Highway in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway in the area of Lindsbrooke Place and reported the operator was trapped.

The assignment was then upgraded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment, which alerted Bel Alton and Dentsville.

Firefighters from La Plata and Bel Alton extricated the single occupant in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult male victim to an area trauma center. Dentsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with 3 personnel and handled the landing zone for Trooper 2.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer with them today by clicking here!

