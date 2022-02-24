One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at approximately 8:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a box truck and SUV involved, with the operator of the SUV trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville extricated the victim in under 15 minutes.

The operator of the SUV was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The operator and passenger of the box truck were not injured and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the box truck was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road and had a solid Green Traffic Signal, when the SUV ran the flashing Red Traffic Signal and was struck by the box truck.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the crash investigation. Traffic citation(s) are pending for the operator of the SUV.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

