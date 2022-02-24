Maryland State Police Make Arrest in Theft Case, Still Searching for Stolen Firearm and Ford Mustang

February 24, 2022



UPDATE 2/24/2022: Subject has been apprehended. The vehicle and weapon are still missing.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle, is asked to please contact TFC P. Kaitz, of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at (410)535-1400, or via email: [email protected] Please refer to case # 22-MSP-006933 when providing information.

2/22/2022: On Saturday, February 19, 2022, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 5800 block of Magnolia Circle in Saint Leonard, MD, for a reported Theft of Motor Vehicle and Theft of a Firearm.

Investigation revealed the suspect, Timothy A. Gleeson, age 23, stole his parents’ red 2018 Ford Mustang bearing Maryland registration and Beretta CX9 Storm semi-automatic rifle and was last seen heading to Baltimore City. Use caution the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle, or has information that may assist this investigation, please contact TFC P. Kaitz of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at (410)535-1400, or via email: [email protected] Please refer to case # 22-MSP-006933 when providing information.


